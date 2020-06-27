‘A parent isn’t supposed to bury their child’: New Haven mom wants justice for daughter who was shot, killed in bed

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — The mother of Kiana Brown is seeking justice after her daughter was shot and killed while sleeping last week.

Family said the 19-year-old was was sleeping at a friend’s house when she was killed by a stray bullet in her sleep.

Brown’s mother, Karen, said she’s still trying to wrap her head around her daughter’s death. Her family said they want to find her killer and are demanding justice.

“Child supposed to bury their parent; a parent isn’t supposed to bury their child,” her uncle said.

He told News 8 they had just moved out of the Valley Street area — an area deemed unsafe by residents.

“Everybody wants more for their child,”he said. “Everybody wants their child to be in a different environment where they won’t be subject to the things that just happened to my niece, which is so sad.”

Family said Brown was a budding athlete with a huge smile and a love for basketball. She even played for Hillhouse High School — her family’s alma mater.

“She hadn’t even unleashed her potential because she was special; she was special and had so much to give,” her uncle said.

Karen said her daughter was excited to start work again at Cracker Barrel and see her old friends. She also said she’s hurting but has no ill will toward anyone.

“Whoever is responsible, turn yourself in,” she said. “You don’t know what you’ve done to this family — her father’s family and her mother’s family. You guys just don’t know what you’ve taken from us.”

The family is letting detectives do their work, and in the meantime, they are sticking close and comforting one another.

“This is going to hurt us until our Heavenly Father calls us home,” her uncle said.