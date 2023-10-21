EAST HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A 3-year-old was grazed by a bullet while lying in bed during a targeted drive-by shooting early Saturday morning, according to East Haven police.

The child was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, East Haven Police Capt. Joseph Murgo said.

Officers responded to Massachusetts Avenue around 1:15 a.m. after neighbors reported hearing several gunshots. Police said officers determined that someone opened fire from a passenger window in a dark-colored SUV, striking the home multiple times as it sped by.

Police believe the shooting was targeted and ask the public for help locating the dark-colored SUV by checking their video surveillance system between 1 a.m. and 2 a.m. on Oct. 21.

Anyone with information was asked to call the East Haven Police Department at (203) 468-3820. Callers can remain anonymous.

News 8 spoke with neighbors who said the gunshots were so loud they woke them up.

“All I heard was ‘pow, pow, pow,'” Brian Garrett said. “That’s all I heard.”

He said he didn’t know where the shots were coming from. He checked on his kids first, then saw the street full of ambulances and police cars.

“What’s going on? It just needs to stop over here because we have to live in this neighborhood here,” Garett said. “This neighborhood is not safe. It should be safe.”

Several families with young children live on Massachusetts Avenue, including John De’Angelo and his 1-year-old grandson, Leo. He was shocked to hear a child was hurt in the shooting.

“I feel really bad for the child, really bad,” he said. “[An] innocent child sleeping at night. This shouldn’t happen. You should be safe in your own house.”