‘A Taste of Hope’ event raises money for cancer research

CHESHIRE, Conn. (WTNH) — Hartford Healthcare and The American Cancer Society hosted A Taste of Hope, an event set to raise money for cutting edge research and work towards a cure.

The event was an initiative to push forward the mission of saving lives and fighting for a world without cancer. Jeffrey Flaks, the President and Chief Executive Officer of Hartford HealthCare, was recognized for his dedication to integrated healthcare in Connecticut.

“Tonight we are raising money to help people in our community, people who are in greatest need, so they can have rides and transportation for their care. This is really important. It’s about access,” Jeffrey A. Flaks,

CEO Hartford HealthCare.

Thursday night’s benefit raised more than $100,000, which will go towards The Mission of Hope.