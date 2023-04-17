NEW HAVEN, Conn.(WTNH) – Firefighters are battling a three-alarm fire this morning in New Haven. The fire has caused some people to be displaced.

Around 1:30 a.m. to 2 a.m., a fire broke out at Dix Deli, located at 706 Dixwell Avenue.

Reportedly, the fire appeared to have started on the roof.

The building housed the deli on the first floor, and apartment space on the second and third floors.

According to the New Haven Fire Chief, the fire was stubborn, and due to the heavy refrigeration, it took some time to get to the fire in the walls.

Tenants will now have to find somewhere else to live, due to the extensive damage to the building.

Backup was called from multiple departments, as well as Red Cross to assist with housing a displaced family of four, and three adults.

Dixwell Avenue is currently closed to traffic.

