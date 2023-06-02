HAMDEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A New Haven woman on a scooter died after a crash early Thursday morning in Hamden, according to police.

Officers responded around 3:30 a.m. to Morse Street and Winchester Avenue and found Tanisha Wilson, 36, unresponsive. She was taken to a hospital, where police said she later died from her injuries.

The driver of the car, a 32-year-old from Hamden, remained at the scene and was not injured, police said.

Anyone who witnessed the crash is asked to contact Sgt. Brett Ferrara at (203) 230-4000 or by email at bferrara@hamdenpd.com.