WOODBRIDGE, Conn. (WTNH) — A woman was found dead Saturday morning after her vehicle hit a tree in Woodbridge, according to police.

Officers found a partially overturned 2018 Jeep Wrangler at about 11:30 a.m. in the area of North Pease, Fairgrounds and Amity roads, according to officers.

The woman, 46-year-old Jessica Ciola, of Bethany, was the only person in the vehicle. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said that Ciola was driving north on Amity Road when she veered off the road and hit the tree.