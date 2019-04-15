New Haven

AAA Hamden hosts TSA's mobile pre-check enrollment RV

(WTNH) - AAA is helping fliers get through airport security lines faster!

The AAA Hamden office will host the TSA's mobile pre-check enrollment RV on Monday.

Under the program, travelers won't need to remove belts, shoes, or jackets, and electronics can be kept in bags.

It costs $85 to enroll.
 

