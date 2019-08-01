LIVE NOW /
Watch Good Morning Connecticut

AAA hosting free Child Passenger Seat Clinic on Thursday

New Haven

by:

Posted: / Updated:

HAMDEN, Conn. (WTNH) — An event aimed at keeping children safe in the car will take place on Thursday in Hamden.

AAA Northeast is holding a free car seat clinic Thursday from 10 a.m. – noon. The idea is to teach parents how to install a car seat properly.

One study found that almost 75 percent of car seats are either misused or improperly installed. Those interested can head to the AAA Hamden annex parking lot.

==

Free download: Access Connecticut breaking news, weather, stream newscasts live and more on-the-go with News 8 alerts directly to your phone.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss