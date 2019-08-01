AAA hosting free Child Passenger Seat Clinic on Thursday

HAMDEN, Conn. (WTNH) — An event aimed at keeping children safe in the car will take place on Thursday in Hamden.

AAA Northeast is holding a free car seat clinic Thursday from 10 a.m. – noon. The idea is to teach parents how to install a car seat properly.

One study found that almost 75 percent of car seats are either misused or improperly installed. Those interested can head to the AAA Hamden annex parking lot.

