AAA hosts free Child Passenger Seat Clinic in Hamden

New Haven

by:

Posted: / Updated:

HAMDEN, Conn. (WTNH) — An event aimed at keeping children safe in the car took place on Thursday in Hamden.

AAA Northeast held a free car seat clinic Thursday from 10 a.m. – noon. The idea is to teach parents how to install a car seat properly.

One study found that almost 75 percent of car seats are either misused or improperly installed.

“The state of Connecticut is about a 90 percent misuse rate, it’s very easy to make mistakes,” said Adelle Zocher, AAA.

That clinic in Hamden was open to both AAA members and non-members.

