HAMDEN, Conn. (WTNH) — AAA Northeast is conducting a free car seat safety check clinic today in Hamden.

Today is the start of National Child Passenger Safety Seat Week. Appointments are recommended. You can call 203-909-2675, or you can walk up to the location.

Masks and social distancing will be required. That event runs from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. today at the AAA on Whitney Avenue in Hamden.