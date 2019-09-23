AAA to hold car seat clinic in Milford

MILFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — AAA will be holding a car sear clinic on Monday to help teach parents how to properly install a car seat.

According to the American Academy of Pediatrics, nearly three-quarters of all car seats are either misused or improperly installed.

The free car seat clinic will be held for members and nonmembers of AAA from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Bridgeport Avenue in Milford.

Attendees can bring their car seat to the event.

