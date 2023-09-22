NORTH HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — When a fire caused extensive damage to Abate’s Apizza & Seafood Restaurant in New Haven this past May, the owners vowed to reopen, albeit from a temporary location.

The fire caused extensive damage to their restaurant on Wooster Street restaurant, which is now undergoing a rebuild. The fire ignited and quickly spread along a flu pipe to their pizza oven. At the time, firefighters told News 8 the fire burned through the attic, and was difficult to put out.

This week, owners Louis and Loretta Abate welcomed their loyal customers back to their new location at 61 State St. in North Haven.

“We missed it. We missed the food. The prices are great. They’re good people, good people that come here. Plus, I did the plumbing and the gas piping here,” Ron Proto, a longtime Abate’s customer.

Abate’s owner Louis Abate told News 8 that the North Haven building is no longer a temporary location but as will be a permanent fixture in North Haven.

The restaurant owners said they are also planning on reopening their location on Wooster Street, but it may take a year or so until the rebuild is complete.