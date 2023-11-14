NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – Access Health CT will be holding an enrollment fair on Wednesday in New Haven.

According to a press release, the one-day event will take place at Dixwell Community House (Q House) from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.

The event will provide customers with free in-person help during the annual Open Enrollment period, which is for Connecticut residents to enroll in health insurance for the 2024 plan year.

The enrollment period began Nov. 1 and ends Jan. 15, however, customers need to enroll on or before Dec. 15 for coverage to begin Jan. 1.

Connecticut residents who would like to attend the fair can book an appointment online ahead of the event or walk in on that day.