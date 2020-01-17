 

Accessibility is the name of the game: Mayor Elicker sits down for beers with community at Three Sheets

New Haven

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — New Haven‘s new mayor is connecting with the community in a unique way. Thursday night Mayor Justin Elicker hosted a ‘Night Out’ at ‘Three Sheets’ bar downtown.

People were invited to come out, enjoy a beer, and discuss issues impacting the city in a more relaxed environment.

“I figured it would be fun to have a beer with folks. One beer. I think finding all different kinds of venues for people to interact and engage with government is what I’m trying to do.”

– New Haven Mayor Justin Elicker

True to his campaign promise, Elicker says his goal is to make himself and his administration more accessible to the community.

By the way, the mayor’s brew of choice: an IPA

