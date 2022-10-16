NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Over 300 walkers are expected to participate in a two-mile charity walk held by Area Cooperative Educational Services Sunday morning.

ACES’s “Laces Up for Education” walk will use the proceeds from the event to fund its education services in both New Haven County and Middlesex County. The organization is both a non-profit and a school district, serving over 2,000 students in its three magnet schools and nine special education schools.

WTNH’s own Sarah Cody is hosting the event.

The walk begins at the carousel building at Lighthouse Point Park at around 9:30. Visit www.aces.org to learn more.