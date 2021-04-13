Police on scene of active shooter investigation in Branford

BRANFORD, Conn. (WTNH)– There is an active shooter in Branford Tuesday afternoon.

Witnesses tell News 8 that a man is barricaded inside of a home and firing shots at police officers on Bradley Street. Witnesses are inside of a laundry mat that is located in a shopping plaza, and they said that police have told them to take cover.

Eyewitnesses: gunman barricaded inside home shooting out towards police and members of public at shopping plaza @WTNH — Sabina Kuriakose (@SabinaKuriakose) April 13, 2021

Witnesses say that the man is also opening fire into that plaza.

Police have surrounded the plaza and the home. They are urging people in the area to take cover. There are also road closures in the area, including the exit 53 ramp of I-95.

There is no word on any injuries at this time.

News 8 has a crew on scene. Check back for more updates.