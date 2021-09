Lights of police car in night time. Night patrolling the city, lights flashing. Abstract blurry image.

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — New Haven police have an active investigation underway on Poplar Street overnight Tuesday.

News 8 is on the scene, and it is believed there is at least one shooting victim. Their condition is not known at this time.

No other information is confirmed.

News 8 will update this story as more information comes in.