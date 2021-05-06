Active police scene near Livingston Street in New Haven where a man has barricaded himself

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — New Haven Police are on the scene of an active incident of a man barricading himself near Livingston Street Thursday morning.

Police reported the incident around 11:45 a.m.

Police say they were on the scene in the area of Livingston Street between Lawrence and Cottage Street following up with a man regarding an investigation. That’s when the man barricaded himself.

They urge the public to avoid the area.

We have a crew on the scene and will bring you the latest details as they become available.