Active police scene near Livingston Street in New Haven where a man has barricaded himself

New Haven

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(Getty Images)

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — New Haven Police are on the scene of an active incident of a man barricading himself near Livingston Street Thursday morning.

Police reported the incident around 11:45 a.m.

Police say they were on the scene in the area of Livingston Street between Lawrence and Cottage Street following up with a man regarding an investigation. That’s when the man barricaded himself.

They urge the public to avoid the area.

We have a crew on the scene and will bring you the latest details as they become available.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

New Haven

Tweed to announce expansion, existing operator agrees to build new terminal

News /

Yale union workers push for contract changes, job security

News /

Waterbury Cinco de Mayo

News /

North Haven boy battles brain tumor with help from his 'super friends'

News /

Firefighter suffers minor injury after second alarm fire breaks out in New Haven home

News /

Significant funding going toward expanding cultural equity in New Haven

News /
More New Haven

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss