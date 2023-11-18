NORTH BRANFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A two-car motor vehicle accident took down three utility poles, sent one person to the hospital, and caused road closures in North Branford, said police.

The North Branford Police Department is urging drivers and the general public to avoid the area and expect heavy delays as Middletown Ave. and Reeds Gap Rd. will be closed for an extended period of time.

On Nov. 18. the North Branford Police Department received multiple emergency calls about a motor vehicle accident on Middletown Ave. at the intersection of Reeds Gap Rd.

When officers and medical services arrived at the scene, they witnessed two cars and three ruined utility poles and wires.

Police then called on the Wallingford Electric Division to cut off power in the area so that first responders could provide medical aid to an injured driver. Police say that the driver was transported to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The other driver refused medical attention, said police.

North Branford PD reports that Middletown Ave. and Reeds Gap Rd will remain closed until electrical repairs are complete. Check back with News8 for updates.