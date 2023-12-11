NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Immigrants and activists marched on New Haven City Hall on Monday to demand an apology from the city after an employee potentially flagged the marriage licenses for noncitizens.

The employee, Patricia Clark, worked in vital records office, which maintains local birth, marriage and death records. The office also manages the Elm City Resident ID card program.

“This location is one of the most solemn and memorable days of peoples lives, and for it to be stained in this manner, it’s really not fair or just,” said Norma Rodriguez-Reyes, a justice of the peace.

Clark is accused of flagging 73 of 215 marriage licenses involving a noncitizen that were filed between Aug. 23 and Nov. 20. Mayor Justin Elicker has said he expects the number is likely higher.

Earlier this year, Clark received guidance from the state department of health to report any marriages that were suspected as possibly fraudulent. Elicker said this goes against his executive order, which says no city employer shall enclose confidential information except for certain circumstances.

An independent, outside firm has been hired to conduct an investigation.

Clark remains on paid administrative leave.