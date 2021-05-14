Actor Michael Jai White and City of New Haven to open a new mini-major movie studio

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — The price is right for the film industry in Connecticut where tax incentives are among the best anywhere. Now, a renowned actor is getting ready to launch the state’s first mini-major studio in New Haven.

Not only is Bridgeport’s Michael Jai White an accomplished actor, but he’s also a director and writer

A Southern Connecticut State grad, White has appeared in numerous films and TV series. But the star of 1997’s Spawn is hardly one to rest on his laurels. His newest endeavor – Connecticut’s first mini-major studio called Jaigantic Studios.

It has the potential to make the state into more of an entertainment market, taking advantage of the proximity to Boston and New York.

“The thing I’m the most excited about is putting people to work, especially after this pandemic. Also to create content that not only entertains but educates as well. Not in a soapbox preaching way, but I think there’s a lot of stories that can be told that will touch everyone,” Actor, Director and Writer Michael Jai White explains. “I recognize my potential is to do a lot more than to act or do the action stuff.”

While at Southern, White said he did the right things you are supposed to do: studying business and political science. All the while, he told us he was “creating things.”

He took editing and acting classes and said the business, “Found him.”

Because of it, New Haven and the state are finding a pretty good niche that potentially gets better and better.