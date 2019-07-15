1  of  3
Breaking News
WATCH LIVE: CT Congresswoman DeLauro visiting migrant holding center in Florida 2 sent to hospital after car striking pedestrian, rollover accident: Fire officials Attention DIRECTV Viewers – Contact DIRECTV today at 800-288-2020 and tell DIRECTV to “Bring back my WTNH News 8!”
LIVE NOW /
Watch News 8 at Noon

Advocates speaking out against ICE separating families

New Haven

by:

Posted: / Updated:

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Advocates will come together on Monday in Connecticut to speak out against families being separated by ICE.

Community members are rallying behind a New Haven family of three- Anwar Mahmud and Salma Sikandar have been residents since 1993 and 1999. Their son is a sophomore at Quinnipiac University.

Salma was given a deportation order last July. The family has a merits hearing scheduled for later Monday.

==

Free download: Access Connecticut breaking news, weather, stream newscasts live and more on-the-go with News 8 alerts directly to your phone.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss