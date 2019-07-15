Advocates speaking out against ICE separating families

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Advocates will come together on Monday in Connecticut to speak out against families being separated by ICE.

Community members are rallying behind a New Haven family of three- Anwar Mahmud and Salma Sikandar have been residents since 1993 and 1999. Their son is a sophomore at Quinnipiac University.

Salma was given a deportation order last July. The family has a merits hearing scheduled for later Monday.

==

Free download: Access Connecticut breaking news, weather, stream newscasts live and more on-the-go with News 8 alerts directly to your phone.