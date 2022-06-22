NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — The Food and Drug Administration is expected to order e-cigarette company Juul to take its products off the shelves, according to the Wall Street Journal.

In 2020, all U.S. e-cigarette manufacturers were required to submit their products for FDA review to stay on the market. The FDA spent two years reviewing data presented by Juul. The agency is expected to reject the application.

“Juul created the youth e-cigarette epidemic with the introduction of sleek, cool products that came in flavors that appealed to kids, delivering high levels of nicotine and with a marketing designed to appear precisely to adolescence, and it worked,” said Matthew Myers, the president of non-profit Campaign for Tobacco-Free Kids.

At the peak of Juul’s popularity in 2018, more than 3.6 million middle and high school students said they used e-cigarettes in the National Youth Tobacco Survey.

The popularity started to decline when the FDA banned fruit and mint-flavored juice pods used in e-cigarettes and vaping products in January 2020.

The 2021 National Youth Tobacco Survey reported a drop in e-cigarette use. Two million middle and high school students noted they use e-cigarettes.

“The FDA needs to step in to ban all of the flavored products that our kids are using. Two million kids addicted to Juuls and other e-cigarettes is a price we’ll pay for decades to come if we don’t act,” Myers said.

Myers said states should pass their own legislation banning all flavored e-cigarette and vape products in case the FDA does not follow through. Bills banning such products failed three years in a row in Connecticut.

Currently, Juul only sells the flavors Virginia tobacco and menthol.

Al Demiroz, the owner of Puff City in East Haven, said he used to smoke cigarettes constantly. Then he switched to using a Juul.

“You don’t want to take Juuls away from adults like me. I smoked 17 years and I quit with a Juul, it’s been four years for me,” Demiroz said.

Even though Juul isn’t as popular as it was a few years ago, Demiroz said the ban will still impact store sales.

“We have just the Juul customers, and I believe if they start with the Juul, they’re going to try to take away the flavored vape juices and stuff, that’s going to affect a lot of people,” Demiroz said.

Juul could pursue an appeal through the FDA, challenge the decision in court or file a revised application for its products.