NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — On Wednesday, a wrongful conviction event was held outside the United States Attorney’s office in New Haven.

Khaliah Ali, the daughter of former boxing great and civil rights advocate Muhammad Ali was in attendance. Ali discussed the importance of carrying on her father’s legacy during the event.

The “Truth with Proof” event hopes to bring awareness about wrongful convictions. Especially those stemming from police and prosecutorial misconduct in New Haven and statewide.

The driving force behind the event is Gaylord Salters who was wrongly convicted for 20 years. Salters was freed from prison last year midway through his 40-year sentence. He is now pushing to clear his name through exoneration.

A protest over wrongful convictions was held in the elm city earlier this week.

According to Yale Law School, since 1989, Connecticut has exonerated 31 people with new haven leading the way with 15 exonerations.

Salters did not do interviews at the event, but Ali said to treat wrongful convictions as if they hit close to home.

“What’s going on here is clear and present. Hopefully, our words today have long arms and can reach into people’s hearts and have them open their minds if they’re not open to this. And if they are, get them moving and join the fight with us,” Ali said.

Alli called causes like today the perfect fit and the perfect fight.

Although Flom did not do interviews at the event, he recently shared his thoughts on the Wrongful Conviction podcast.

“It’s a small city. 131,000 people, I looked most recently. And has over half the wrongful conviction, proven wrongful conviction cases in the state of Connecticut. It’s an epidemic,” Flom said.