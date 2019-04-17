New Haven

Advocates host hunger and homeless awareness seminar in Meriden

MERIDEN, Conn. (WTNH) - Labor representatives and advocates will be hosting a hunger and homeless awareness seminar in Meriden on Wednesday. 

In an effort to bring awareness to hunger and homelessness in Connecticut, advocates are holding a seminar Wednesday morning to talk about the need to provide resources to the homeless population in the state. 

They will talk about the 22 veterans that commit suicide every day and their struggle with PTSD, as well as fighting hunger, and how Connecticut should be dealing with the opioid crisis. 

The seminor starts at 10 a.m. in Meriden

