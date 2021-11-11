AJ from WPLR’s Chaz and AJ raising money for kids toy drive with 4th year of ‘AJ in a Box’

New Haven

by: WTNH Staff

Posted: / Updated:

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — AJ from WPLR’s ‘Chaz and AJ’ is raising money the get toys for kids in need in the fourth year of “AJ in a Box”.

AJ started listening to the Chicken Dance song at 9 a.m. Thursday and he will listen to it until 9 a.m. Friday. Every time the event reaches a $10,000 donation mark, a bubble machine goes off and he dances in an inflatable chicken outfit

“Right now I’m starting to lose it a little bit since I’ve been listening to it since 9 a.m.,” AJ told News 8 Thursday afternoon. “And now it’s when I don’t know what time it is anymore about 1 or 2 a.m. when I’ve been listening to it for a good portion I think, yeah, it’s probably a good chance I snap.”

The event is taking place outside of McDermott Chevrolet & Lexus of New Haven. They will also be hosting a toy drive on Dec. 10 to benefit local children’s charities.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

New Haven

AJ from WPLR's 'Chaz and AJ' spending 24 hours in box for 4th year to raise money for kids toy drive

News /

YouTube pizza enthusiast brings smiles to veterans down on their luck through Operation St. Nicholas

News /

Avelo makes first flight from Tweed to Fort Myers

News /

Consumer goods being impacted by increased inflation

News /

FBI offering $25K reward for information leading to arrest of carjacking, robbery suspect

News /

Reconnecting the Elm City: A look at the next phase of the Downtown Crossing Project in New Haven

News /
More New Haven

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss