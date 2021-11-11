AJ from WPLR’s Chaz and AJ raising money for kids toy drive with 4th year of ‘AJ in a Box’

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — AJ from WPLR’s ‘Chaz and AJ’ is raising money the get toys for kids in need in the fourth year of “AJ in a Box”.

AJ started listening to the Chicken Dance song at 9 a.m. Thursday and he will listen to it until 9 a.m. Friday. Every time the event reaches a $10,000 donation mark, a bubble machine goes off and he dances in an inflatable chicken outfit

“Right now I’m starting to lose it a little bit since I’ve been listening to it since 9 a.m.,” AJ told News 8 Thursday afternoon. “And now it’s when I don’t know what time it is anymore about 1 or 2 a.m. when I’ve been listening to it for a good portion I think, yeah, it’s probably a good chance I snap.”

The event is taking place outside of McDermott Chevrolet & Lexus of New Haven. They will also be hosting a toy drive on Dec. 10 to benefit local children’s charities.