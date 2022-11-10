EAST HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – Would you live in a box for 24 hours? What if it were for a good cause?

AJ, the cohost of Chaz and AJ in the Morning on 99.1 WPLR is living in a tiny glass box at McDermott Chevrolet and Lexus of East Haven.

This year’s challenge will raise money and collect toys for five local charities that serve kids in need during the holiday season. AJ went into the box at 9 a.m. on Thursday morning and will come out on Friday at 9 a.m.

The entire time he is in the box, he will be forced to listen to Middle of the Road’s Chirpy Chirpy Cheep Cheep on repeat.

“People are coming by, they’re bringing us money, they’re bringing toys, obviously, and every thousand dollars that we raise, I get put in a buck from K&J Tree Service, and they lift me up and scare me to no end, but it’s all for the kids,” AJ said.

According to Chaz, this is the 5th year AJ has done the AJ In a Box fundraiser.