Alberts Magnus holds 10th annual criminal justice camp

Plenty of kids dream of growing up to solve crimes: dusting for fingerprints and even saving lives. And for one day every summer at Albertus Magnus College, they get a glimpse at what it takes.

Albertus Magnus has hosted this criminal justice camp at its campus in New Haven for 10 years. It’s completely free for high school juniors and seniors.

“It’s important for our high school students to get as much information as they can to assist them with their post high school planning,” said James Scott, asst. professor of criminal justice at Albertus Magnus College.

Nearly 150 students attended this year, making this the biggest camp yet.

They move through different stations featuring different aspects of law enforcement: state police, local police, fire departments, forensic science, even branches of the military. Most of the students are from right here in Connecticut.

“It’s part of the culture here at Albertus Magnus to engage in community service,” said Scott, “and this is just one of the ways that we find to give back to the community.”