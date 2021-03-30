Albertus Magnus school community walks Stations of the Cross to mark Lent, pray for those suffering amid pandemic

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Students at Albertus Magnus College in New Haven are marking the season of Lent by walking the stations of the cross. It’s a way for Christians to remember what they believe Jesus suffered at the end of his life.

The stations follow the events from when he was condemned to death to when they believe he rose from the dead.

This year, students are stopping to pray for those suffering in our world right now.

Hallie Douglas, coordinator of Dominican Ministries at Albertus Magnus said, “What we do in our personal and reflective lives is an outward action for our community. By sharing our theme of compassion, we’re able to better interact with the sufferings of the world and acknowledge that they need our attention and meditate on ways in which we can produce action for them.”

The college is planning to hold another Stations of the Cross walk this Friday for Good Friday.

