Albertus Magnus welcomes biggest incoming class, obtains property on Prospect Street

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — The Albertus Magnus College Class of 2023 is now settled into their residence halls, ready to take on their first semester of college.

Students new and returning moved into their halls on August 23rd.

The New Haven private college is seeing record numbers this semester. School officials say more than 275 students have enrolled this fall. It’s the biggest incoming class in the school’s 94 year history.

The start of the college’s academic school year comes just days after the college announced its purchase of the Overseas Ministries Studies Center (OMSC) complex on 490 Prospect Street.

Thomas John Hasting, PhD, Executive Director, Overseas Ministries Study Center (left) shakes hands with Bill Hawkins, vice president for finance, at Albertus Magnus College.

There are three buildings on the property. The college needed more student housing, offices, and meeting space.

