Alderman calls for suspension of Waterbury Housing Authority leadership after reports of deplorable conditions at apartment complex

WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — An elected official in the Brass City is asking the mayor to suspend the executive director of the Waterbury Housing Authority. This comes after reports of deplorable conditions at an apartment complex.

Waterbury Alderman Vernon Matthews is calling on Mayor Neil O’Leary to suspend Executive Director of the Waterbury Housing Authority Maureen Voghel following a number of complaints at the Berkley Heights Apartments.

Last week we introduced you to Carla Johnson who says she’s been living with mold, mice, and overall wear and tear inside her unit. She said maintenance has done quick fixes but the rodent problems never end.

She got the NAACP involved and the Housing Authority finally gave her a moving voucher and a temporary apartment.

After our story first aired, we received emails from other residents who claim to have the same issues but say they are afraid to speak up. Alderman Matthews says from the living conditions he’s seen, Voghel has failed to properly discharge her duties as executive director.

“I would love to see an independent audit by HUD federal and the FBI come in to look at stuff because we’ve seen $9-million that was done work. I would like to see where the $9 million went to,” the alderman said.

We reached out to Voghel for comment. We are waiting to hear back.

The Waterbury Housing Authority does have a high performance designation from the United States Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD). The Berkeley Heights Complex received a 92 out of 100 at its last physical inspection by HUD.