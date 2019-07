NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH)–New endorsements for New Haven Mayor Toni Harp. Some New Haven alders are backing her reelection campaign.

They say their partnership with the mayor has produced great results for city neighborhoods.

A former fire chief and former assistant police chief have endorsed her opponent, former alder Justin Elicker.

==

Free download: Access Connecticut breaking news, weather, stream newscasts live and more on-the-go with News 8 alerts directly to your phone.