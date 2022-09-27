WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — The defamation trial for conspiracy theorist Alex Jones over his lies about the Sandy Hook school shooting enters its third week at Waterbury Superior Court.

Although Jones did not take the stand this past Friday, he’s expected to testify this week as a defense witness. His lawyer waived his right to cross-examine him.

A prominent Connecticut attorney is predicting the verdict in this trial will be swift and send a powerful message. Former prosecutor and defense attorney Ryan McGuigan knows the attorneys on both sides and said the antics by Jones outside the courthouse isn’t helping his case, and critizing the judge also helps the Sandy Hook families in their argument.

Stay tuned with News 8 in the News 8 app for continued coverage on the Jones trial