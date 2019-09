NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – Alexion Pharmaceuticals plans to expand its global product development lab in New Haven.

The Governor says the company plans to invest $10,000 in the expansion.

No state incentives are involved in the project.

The expansion is expected to be finished before the end of next year.

Right now, Alexion employs around 500 people in New Haven. No word how many more jobs will be created.