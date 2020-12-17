All hands on deck for road treatment, winter storm cleanup in Waterbury

WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — It’s all hands on deck for the Department of Public Works in Waterbury as a major snow storm rolls in on Wednesday.

The first major winter storm of the season is set to dump over a foot of snow on the state in just a few hours.

There was a flurry of activity at the DPW in Waterbury where trucks were arriving to pick up salt and sand to treat the roadways.

News 8’s LaSalle Blanks spoke with the Director of the Department of Public Works in Waterbury David Simpson before the first flakes dropped on the Brass City.

Simpson says the planning for a response to a storm like this one begins months in advance.

“It’s all hands on deck for this storm,” Simpson said. “This week we had multiple staff meetings to make sure the coordinated response is prepared and everyone is in and ready to work and respond as necessary for the next 24 plus hours.”

Simpson reports the city has 35-40 pieces of equipment on the roads for road treatment and snow removal. That does not include the private contractors they have on standby for the storm.

“That could add up to an additional 50 pieces of equipment, as needed,” Simpson explained.

Simpson adds that the COVID-19 pandemic has changed some of the way they plan for big weather events – meetings and some trainings are now over Zoom rather than in-person – but, he says, “we’re fortunate that right now we have all of our employees safe. And that’s one of our biggest concerns is the health and safety of our employees.”

As the storm approaches Wednesday night, Simpson urges residents to stay home and stay off the roads: “The roads are going to get treacherous overnight…particularly into the morning commute.”

