NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – Supporters for Palestine held a rally Monday afternoon outside New Haven City Hall.

The All Out for Palestine Rally was organized by the “Yalies4Palestine,” a student group at Yale University, coinciding with Indigenous Peoples’ Day.

The group called for support from Yale University and the New Haven community as they stood in “solidarity with Palestinian resistance against colonial oppression.”

Yalies4Palestine wrote in an Instagram post: “We hold the Israeli Zionist regime responsible for the unfolding violence and denounce the Israeli occupation, apartheid system, and its military rule.”

Pro-Israel supporters stood just a few feet away and held their own rally.

The rallies remained relatively peaceful. However, some people attempted to interfere with the Yalies4Palestine speakers by standing directly in front of them.