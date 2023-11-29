NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Back in February, News 8 discovered overcrowding and dogs in poor health at the New Haven Animal Shelter. Several dogs were transferred, and we were told changes would be made. But now, volunteers claim in some cases, poor conditions at the shelter have led to deadly consequences.

News 8’s Ashley Baylor has been closely following this case. This is part one of her investigation.

WARNING: Some viewers may find images in this report disturbing. Discretion is advised.

Heartbreaking, alarming photos show some of the emaciated dogs that were removed from the shelter in February.

A complaint about a dog named Snow White triggered an investigation by the Department of Agriculture.

“She had a lot of sores,” Michelle DeRosa with the Animal Haven said. “She had an eye infection. She had kennel tail. She was extremely skinny.”

News 8 obtained a copy of the investigation report by the Department of Agriculture. Some details were upsetting. Officer Charles DellaRocco, with the department, noted:

An overabundance of animals, many of whom were underweight. Staffing shortages that led to animals not receiving proper care. Infrequent visits by the veterinarian. Animal prescriptions illegally stored at the shelter. The facility failed inspection.

Months later, News 8 received more photos, suggesting the situation was getting worse. A volunteer who wished to remain anonymous showed us sick and injured animals and claimed they were left in their kennels, waiting days, weeks, or even months for veterinary treatment.

This dog, Pacino, came in with a painful tumor on his backside.

“He had a tumor on his bottom, as well as an issue up near his neck, both that needed to be surgically removed. It wasn’t addressed until after he was removed from the shelter by another town. [So, it wasn’t addressed at all while he was at the shelter?] No.”

One dog sadly had to be euthanized after months at the shelter without treatment.

“She was there for months. When we took her, she immediately went to the vet, where it was determined that she had both kidney issues and cancer, which led to her to get fluid in her lungs. Within days of coming out of there [the shelter], she had to be euthanized.”

So the question becomes: were these dogs properly evaluated?

The volunteer claims there is a disconnect on whose responsibility it is to determine if a dog or cat can receive proper care. Is it the animal control officer’s responsibility, the Friends of the New Haven Animal Shelter, the Humane Commission or the veterinarian?

The report stated that the shelter’s veterinarian, Dr. Nicole Sabo, was only visiting twice per month. The examinations have now increased to once per week, but is it enough?

“Their vet only comes one day per week, so if an animal comes in heavily matted or with an injury, they should really be addressed at a vet’s office right away, as opposed to waiting a week. At times, if a dog was to come in after the vet left for the day, it would be a full week before they would see anybody.”

In addition to sick and injured animals, the report stated that many were underweight.

But why? There are some who come into the shelter skinny and emaciated, but some volunteers allege they were losing weight at the shelter due to a lack of nutritional food and inadequate feedings.

“The food was fairly poor that was being fed and only once per day,” the volunteer told News 8. “If you’re an animal who is kenneled and not receiving any exercise, and you’re only receiving food one time per day, if someone then tries to reach into your kennel with a fake hand to take your food away, you’re going to guard your meal because you’re so hungry.”

According to the staff and volunteers, some animals abandoned at the shelter are too sick or injured to be saved. Others come in with behavioral problems or severe aggression. The result may be euthanasia. We discovered that over the past two years, almost 20% of the intakes at the shelter have been euthanized. When News 8 inquired about a euthanasia policy, we were told the shelter does not have one.

“And since there is no euthanasia policy, it’s really up to the discretion of the veterinarian and the animal control officers when there’s no policy. If you’re not trained to do behavioral evaluations, it’s tricky because then those euthanasia determinations are being made very subjectively.”

The Animal Shelter is a division of the New Haven Police Department. We shared these troubling incidents with New Haven Police Chief Karl Jacobson.

“That is troubling to me,” Jacobson said. “The pictures back in February were troubling to me. It’s important that we get this right.”

Snow White is doing much better now, healthy and happy while waiting for a forever home. We had multiple volunteers come forward with photos and accounts of what they had witnessed, but most were uncomfortable sharing that information on camera.

In part two on Thursday, we’ll show you our sit down with New Haven’s Mayor Justin Elicker and Police Chief Karl Jacobson, who admit there were failures. Some can be fixed quickly, while others may take time.