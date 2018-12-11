Alleged package thief charged in North Branford Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Sidney Nelson (Photo: North Branford police) [ + - ] Video

NORTH BRANFORD, Conn. (WTNH) - A man is facing charges after he was accused of taking packages in North Branford.

According to officials, on Monday, units responded to Totoket Road after receiving a report of a suspicious vehicle possibly involved in a package theft.

During an investigation, police learned that packages were stolen from multiple residences in the area.

Authorities identified the operator of the vehicle as Sidney Nelson.

Inside of his vehicle, police said they found numerous items that were taken from homes in the town.

Nelson was charged with four counts of larceny, five counts of criminal trespass and other related charges.

He is scheduled to appear in court on Dec. 23rd.