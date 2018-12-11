New Haven

Alleged package thief charged in North Branford

Posted: Dec 11, 2018 02:04 PM EST

Updated: Dec 11, 2018 06:20 PM EST

NORTH BRANFORD, Conn. (WTNH) - A man is facing charges after he was accused of taking packages in North Branford.

According to officials, on Monday, units responded to Totoket Road after receiving a report of a suspicious vehicle possibly involved in a package theft.

During an investigation, police learned that packages were stolen from multiple residences in the area.

Authorities identified the operator of the vehicle as Sidney Nelson.

Inside of his vehicle, police said they found numerous items that were taken from homes in the town.

Nelson was charged with four counts of larceny, five counts of criminal trespass and other related charges.

He is scheduled to appear in court on Dec. 23rd.

