Amazon donates 950 Kindles to West Haven middle school

WEST HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH)– Amazon donated nearly 1,000 Kindle Fires to a middle school in West Haven on Tuesday morning.

With the help of West Haven Rotary Club, Notre Dame President Robert Curis, West Haven Public Schools Superintendent Neil Cavallaro, and Ready CT, Amazon is donated 950 Kindle Fires to Bailey Middle School students.

Tuesday they gave out the first 50.

“Distance learning has continued at Bailey Middle School for the last two and a half months. With the addition of these 950 Kindles for our kids, it’s made things a lot easier,” said Robert Bohan, Principal of Bailey Middle School.

The school district says they’re hoping this will relieve pressure off of families struggling to get devices for their children to do the necessary school work online.

They’re also hopeful this tool will help students stay engaged and stay learning over the summer break.