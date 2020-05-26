Breaking News
Father of UConn student wanted in 2 homicides arrested on sexual assault charges in April

Amazon donates 950 Kindles to West Haven middle school

New Haven

by: WTNH.com Staff

Posted: / Updated:

WEST HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH)– Amazon donated nearly 1,000 Kindle Fires to a middle school in West Haven on Tuesday morning.

With the help of West Haven Rotary Club, Notre Dame President Robert Curis, West Haven Public Schools Superintendent Neil Cavallaro, and Ready CT, Amazon is donated 950 Kindle Fires to Bailey Middle School students.

Tuesday they gave out the first 50.

“Distance learning has continued at Bailey Middle School for the last two and a half months. With the addition of these 950 Kindles for our kids, it’s made things a lot easier,” said Robert Bohan, Principal of Bailey Middle School.

The school district says they’re hoping this will relieve pressure off of families struggling to get devices for their children to do the necessary school work online.

They’re also hopeful this tool will help students stay engaged and stay learning over the summer break.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

New Haven

Amazon donates 950 Kindles to West Haven middle school

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Amazon donates 950 Kindles to West Haven middle school"

New Haven faith leaders, clergy members get tested for Coronavirus

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "New Haven faith leaders, clergy members get tested for Coronavirus"

Mayor Elicker comments on state of coronavirus in the Elm City

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Mayor Elicker comments on state of coronavirus in the Elm City"

Mayor Elicker, faith leaders to get tested for coronavirus at Murphy Medical Associates testing site

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Mayor Elicker, faith leaders to get tested for coronavirus at Murphy Medical Associates testing site"

CT Checkup: West Haven Veteran's Council brick campaign memorial ceremony quieter amid pandemic

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "CT Checkup: West Haven Veteran's Council brick campaign memorial ceremony quieter amid pandemic"

How has Memorial Day and social distancing affected restaurants in CT?

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "How has Memorial Day and social distancing affected restaurants in CT?"
More New Haven

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss