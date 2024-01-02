WOODBRIDGE, Conn. (WTNH) – An Amazon driver has been arrested and is facing charges after he allegedly struck a person and then fled the scene in November, according to police.

Officers were dispatched for a report of an Amazon delivery truck that struck someone and then fled the scene on Nov. 26 just before 6 p.m. on Rock Hill Road.

When officers were responding, they saw an Amazon truck parked on Seymour Road with its hazard lights on. As officers stopped, the driver of the truck, identified as 26-year-old Brian George-Lawrence of West Haven, started walking towards police screaming and flailing his arms. George Lawrence was then detained while other officers continued responding to the call.

Police said the victim stated he was pulling into his driveway when he saw the Amazon truck backing up toward his vehicle. The victim then attempted to back up but ended up striking a metal pole on his property.

Both the victim and George-Lawrence got out of their vehicles and an argument ensued. Police said the victim then stated that George-Lawrence pushed him during the argument and then got back into his truck and struck the victim with the driver-side mirror while backing out of the driveway.

George-Lawrence told police that he never pushed the victim or struck him with the truck. He was then charged with breach of peace and assault.

His next court appearance is scheduled for Jan. 4.