Amazon holding hiring events for new North Haven distribution center

NORTH HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Time to freshen up those resumes!

Amazon is opening a new distribution center in North Haven The company is looking to hire about 2,000 workers for the new facility.

Hundreds of people came to North Haven High School on Tuesday to apply for some of those positions.

Amazon says its offering competitive wages and benefits. There will be several more hiring events and you can also apply online.

