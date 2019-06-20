Amazon to hire up to 1,800 employees for North Haven fulfillment center

Governor Ned Lamont and Amazon announced hiring plans for the new center in North Haven.

Gov. Lamont and executives from Amazon, along with other state and local officials gathered for an update to Amazon‘s new fulfillment center in North Haven, including a tour and hiring plans.

Gov on tour of new Amazon facility in North Haven pic.twitter.com/2x7CrYLSy5 — Mark Davis (@markdavisWTNH) June 20, 2019

Amazon executives say that they are on track to soon begin hiring up to 1,800 full-time employees who will work at the North Haven location.

Amazon will be holding job information sessions at the following times:

Monday, June 24 at Crosby High School in Waterbury 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Tuesday, June 25 at Keefe Community Center in Hamden 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday, June 28 at the senior center in New Britain 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

July 1 at Keefe Community Center in Hamden 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

11 a.m. to 1 p.m. July 3 at the Goodwill Career Center in Hartford 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The North Haven facility is under construction but is scheduled to open this summer.

This facility is similar to the one in Windsor that opened 3 years ago. There are smaller Amazon facilities in Wallingford, Bristol and at Bradley Airport.

==

Free download: Access Connecticut breaking news, weather, stream newscasts live and more on-the-go with News 8 alerts directly to your phone.