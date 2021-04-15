Amendment to New Haven illegal vehicle ordinance will further crack down on dirt bike use

New Haven

by: Ken Houston

Posted: / Updated:

NEW HAVEN, Conn, (WTNH) — The City of New Haven is ramping up efforts to stop people from riding illegal vehicles.

New Haven Mayor Justin Elicker and members of the New Haven Police Department Thursday will announce a new ratified ordinance amendment, which would strengthen fines and consequences for those who ride illegal vehicles on New Haven streets and roadways.

These illegal vehicles include dirt bikes, ATVs, minibikes, motorized bicycles; any all-terrain vehicles.

It would also strengthen violations for underage vehicle passengers. Passengers of illegal vehicles 16 and older are subject to a $250 fine.

The amendment will also go as far as where these riders get fuel; any gas station owners and workers who sell gas to those operating illegal vehicles will first get a warning, and a $100 fine per occurrence afterward.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

New Haven

'It's their own personal dumping ground': Waterbury environmental activist angry about blight

News /

PD search for motive behind shootout in Branford that left suspect dead, bullet holes across neighborhood

News /

Shubert Theatre raises the curtain for New Haven residents seeking COVID vaccinations

News /

Meriden PD: Man charged with manslaughter after accidentally shooting brother

News /

'It is important for people to understand they shouldn't panic': New Haven mayor, health officials react to J&J vaccine clotting report

News /

Waterbury 911 dispatchers answer the call during COVID pandemic

News /
More New Haven

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss