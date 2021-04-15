Amendment to New Haven illegal vehicle ordinance will further crack down on dirt bike use

NEW HAVEN, Conn, (WTNH) — The City of New Haven is ramping up efforts to stop people from riding illegal vehicles.

New Haven Mayor Justin Elicker and members of the New Haven Police Department Thursday will announce a new ratified ordinance amendment, which would strengthen fines and consequences for those who ride illegal vehicles on New Haven streets and roadways.

These illegal vehicles include dirt bikes, ATVs, minibikes, motorized bicycles; any all-terrain vehicles.

It would also strengthen violations for underage vehicle passengers. Passengers of illegal vehicles 16 and older are subject to a $250 fine.

The amendment will also go as far as where these riders get fuel; any gas station owners and workers who sell gas to those operating illegal vehicles will first get a warning, and a $100 fine per occurrence afterward.