American Airlines to resume air service out of Tweed-New Haven Airport

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — American Airlines will soon return to providing daily commercial air service at Tweed-New Haven Airport.

The airport made the announcement Tuesday.

American Airlines had to temporarily cease service in New Haven due to the coronavirus pandemic. Flight service in New Haven will start on Tuesday, Jan. 5, 2021.

The airline will offer daily service between New Haven and Philadelphia; customers can book flights for that destination starting Sunday, Dec. 27.

“We are excited to welcome American Airlines back to New Haven. 2020 has been a challenging year for aviation but we are confident that good things are ahead for both Tweed and air travel in 2021 and we look forward to working with our partners at American to meet the needs of our passengers as they begin to travel once again,” said Tweed-New Haven Executive Director Sean Scanlon.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

