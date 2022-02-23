NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — The American Red Cross is honoring a multigenerational Milford family that continues giving back to the community through the organization.

The Terranova family – Lucian, Phyllis, Lisa Allen, Laura, Emily Castagna, and Abigail Allen – will receive the Community Impact Award during Mission: Possible 2022, a family-friendly virtual party, on Thursday, March 24, from 6:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

The family is a multigenerational family that has dedicated over 100 years of service, collectively, through the Red Cross.

“The Terranova family continues to amaze me with their incredible dedication to our humanitarian mission,” Mario Bruno, CEO of the American Red Cross Connecticut and Rhode Island Region, said. “They show us every day the importance of blood donation and the impact blood donors can have. We are thrilled to honor them with the 2022 Community Impact Award.”

Mission: Possible 2022’s TV media sponsor is News 8, and the event will be emceed by News 8 anchor Dennis House. Attendees will hear first-hand how blood donations save lives and meet local community heroes, Red Cross officials said.

Mission: Possible 2022 (Photo: American Red Cross)

Tickets to the virtual event include a celebration box for two people with an assortment of food, beverages, and other treats. It will also feature a silent auction, with proceeds benefiting the Red Cross. The silent auction is open to the public.

Tickets and more information are available at www.redcross.org/MissionPossible.

Join the Red Cross and News 8 on Wednesday, March 16 from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the Milford Blood Donation Center located at 486 Bridgeport Ave. to honor the Terranova family.

Make your appointment today at http://www.redcrossblood.org and use sponsor code: Mission Possible.