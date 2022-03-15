MILFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — The American Red Cross will hold its annual blood drive Wednesday to celebrate its new blood donation centers and honor a multigenerational Milford family.

Four generations of the Terranova family volunteer and donate blood through the American Red Cross. Collectively, they have dedicated over 100 years of service.

Lucien Terranova said he was inspired by his mother, who started volunteering in the 60s. His children and grandchildren are now doing the same. Little did they know that years later, one of his daughters would need lifesaving blood donations.

“What resonates with me is, I spent three months in the hospital with my daughter, and not once not once did I think about where the blood was coming from,” Terranova said.

“After seeing what my sister had to go through and knowing that other people helped her, it’s the least I can do,” Lisa Allen said.

All ten members of the Terranova family will attend Wednesday’s blood drive at the Milford Blood Donation Center located at 486 Bridgeport Ave.

Two of the grandsons plan to donate blood for the first time, and Phyllis, Lucien Terranova’s wife, will once again be at the front desk to welcome donors.

The Terranova family will receive the Community Impact Award during Mission: Possible 2022, a family-friendly virtual party, on Thursday, March 24, from 6:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Mission: Possible 2022’s TV media sponsor is News 8, and the event will be emceed by News 8 anchor Dennis House. Attendees will hear first-hand how blood donations save lives and meet local community heroes, Red Cross officials said.

Tickets to the virtual event include a celebration box for two people with an assortment of food, beverages, and other treats. It will also feature a silent auction, with proceeds benefiting the Red Cross. The silent auction is open to the public.

Tickets and more information on Mission: Possible 20202 are available at www.redcross.org/MissionPossible.

All appointment slots for Wednesday’s blood drive in Milford are taken, but the blood donation center is open Fridays and Sundays from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. The new blood donation center in Greenwich is open Mondays and Tuesdays from 7:45 a.m. to 4:45 p.m.

Make an appointment today by visiting redcrossblood.org/give or calling 1-800-RED CROSS.

