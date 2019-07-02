Amistad docked in New Haven for holiday week

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A piece of Connecticut history comes to New Haven for the holiday week.

The Amistad is docked at Long Wharf pier through next Monday, July 8. The replica of the historic ship is open to the public for free tours — plus the rare opportunity to set sail.

“We usually don’t do public sails all that often. We do but not very frequently, because we’re more of an education vessel,” said Chris Stierling, captain of the Amistad. “So the fact that we are open to the general public is good for everybody because it gives them the opportunity to see our beautiful ship and to see what we do and what we promote here on the Amistad.”

This replica of the 19th century ship brings people face to face with history.

“We promote human rights and civil rights and this is a great vessel to do that from,” said Stierling.

The crew educates visitors on the Amistad uprising and the impact it had on Connecticut and the nation.

“We take a lot of pride in the Amistad,” said Stierling. “She’s really a significant part of Connecticut history and we’re proud to be a part of her.”

Free dockside tour hours:

July 2 & 5 – 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

July 3 & 4 – 3 to 6 p.m.

July 8 – 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Sunset sails:

July 2, 5, 6 & 7

Click here for sunset sail tickets and more information.

==

