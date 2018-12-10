Amity High School deemed safe after bullet found on campus Monday Video

WOODBRIDGE, Conn. (WTNH) - Officials at Amity Regional High School in Woodbridge said that police have deemed the school safe after a bullet was found on school grounds Monday morning.

According to Amity Principal Anna Mahon, one small-caliber bullet often used for hunting was found in the back parking lot. The student that found the bullet immediately reported it to school staff, and Woodbridge police were notified.

Mahon said that some vehicles were searched by Woodbridge officers, but it was determined that all students were safe, and there were no additional concerns. Police believe the bullet may have been dropped accidentally.

As a safety precaution, additional officers were in the Amity High parking lot for the remainder of the school day. Classes and activities at Amity continued as normal.