Amtrak offers fall getaway flash sale

(WTNH) — Amtrak’s nationwide two day flash sale is offering 50% off.

From Oct. 22-23, Amtrak tickets from Boston to New Haven will only be $29. The sale counts toward travel dates between Nov. 11-29, excluding Nov. 26-27.

These fares are non-refundable but exchanges are allowed before the scheduled departure. A 25$ cancellation fee will apply.

Travelers can use their phones and electronic devices with ease and have the ability to travel with small pets.

No other discounts can be combined with the one way ticket flash sale.