NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Amtrak Northeast reported Tuesday night just before 8 p.m. that service between New York (NYP) and New Haven (NHV) is suspended due to a freight train derailment.

Amtrak says service between those two stations is “canceled until further notice.”

They said, due to the derailment, “Train 137 will terminate in New Rochelle (NRO).”

SERVICE DISRUPTION UPDATE: Due to an earlier freight train derailment, all Amtrak Service between New York (NYP) and New Haven (NHV) is canceled until further notice. We will provide updates as more information becomes available. — Amtrak Northeast (@AmtrakNECAlerts) September 8, 2020

